Packers-Lions Injury Report: Savage Practices Again

By Bill Huber
 8 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage practiced on Friday for a second consecutive day, a good sign as the team gets ready for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Savage, injured on his return of his overturned interception last week, was limited participation.

“We have multiple guys that step in and fill here, so we’re prepared for everything,” fellow safety Adrian Amos said after practice. “But he’s been looking great and progressing and that’s between him and the training staff with how he’s going to progress in that way.”

Other than Za’Darius Smith being taken off the injury report and moved to injured reserve and tight end Marcedes Lewis getting his usual rest day, Green Bay’s injury report was unchanged. Starting left guard Lucas Patrick and tight end Josiah Deguara remain sidelined with concussions sustained vs. the Saints.

“That’s tough,” fellow tight end Robert Tonyan said after practice. “Josiah being a good dude, hard worker, and can’t catch a break right now. That is tough seeing anyone like that, regardless if it’s your teammate or friend, even if it was someone on the opposing team. You don’t like to see people hurt and you don’t wish injuries upon anyone in this league. He’s a grinder, though, he’ll fight back and get back as quick as he can.”

Detroit’s injury report is unchanged from Thursday. Tyrell Williams, one of their top receivers, remains out with a concussion. The team’s top running backs, Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift, and outside linebackers, Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara, were limited.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), LG Lucas Patrick (concussion),

Limited: DT Tyler Lancaster (back/ankle); S Darnell Savage (shoulder); S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Full: C Josh Myers (fingers).

Lions Injury Report

DNP: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion).

Limited: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder), OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (chest).

Full: DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip).

Comments / 0

