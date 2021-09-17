UMass football looks to take another step when Eastern Michigan comes to town

Eastern Michigan represents the “after” photo of the rebuild Walt Bell is conducting with the UMass football program. The Eagles — once nicknamed the Normalites — went 2-10 in coach Chris Creighton’s first year in 2014 and 1-11 the following season. They appeared in the Bahamas Bowl in 2016 and reached the postseason three times between 2016 and 2019. Eastern Michigan only played six games last season and won two. The Eagles visit McGuirk Alumni Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.