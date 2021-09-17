CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P Global latest to warn El Salvador about ‘negative implications’ of Bitcoin move

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador’s official adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender earlier this month has been celebrated and criticized, both within the country and worldwide. While many believe it to be a historical event, others have labelled it as the country’s impending financial doom. Joining the latter is credit rating agency Standard...

ambcrypto.com

Is the China ban ‘a precursor’ to a similar turn of events in the U.S.

Voyager Digital’s third-quarter sentiment survey found that 96% of investors were confident in crypto’s near future. This marked a rise, compared the 81% investor confidence recorded previously, in Q2 2021. With respect to Bitcoin, 8 out of 10 investors were bullish for the coin in the upcoming quarter. This was...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

After El Salvador, who’s next to board the Bitcoin bandwagon?

Many famous dates are littered throughout bitcoin’s history, with ground zero being January 3, 2009 – the day the genesis block was mined. In the intervening years, Satoshi Nakamoto’s peer-to-peer digital currency has hit milestone after milestone, from reaching dollar parity to gaining medium-of-exchange status when Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for a pair of Papa John’s pizzas.
ECONOMY
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
ambcrypto.com

‘Big four’ South Korean crypto exchanges survive despite restrictions

H2: ‘Big 4’ coin exchanges in South Korea stand strong. 29 of the 66 South Korea-based crypto exchanges had rushed to meet a stipulated regulatory deadline on 24 September. Following this, the market now expects a major consolidation with only ‘big 4’ coin exchanges standing strong. As per local reports,...
MARKETS
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
bitcoin.com

A Rocky Start for Bukele's Bitcoin Law — El Salvador After Adoption

The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador has been one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency world this year. However, Nayib Bukele, president of the country, has taken a course of action many consider mistaken. In any case, the Bitcoin Law has put Bitcoin in the global spotlight as a potential engine for financial change in the Central American country.
ECONOMY
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial […]
ECONOMY
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
The Guardian

El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender is pure folly

El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt a cryptocurrency – in this case, bitcoin – as legal tender. I say the first, because others might follow. But they should think twice, because the idea is highly dubious – and likely to be economically dangerous for developing countries in particular.
WORLD
theblockcrypto.com

A who’s who behind El Salvador’s Chivo bitcoin wallet project

Several foreign companies play a role in El Salvador’s Chivo wallet application, which launched on September 7. Getting a full picture of the players involved has required piecing together various announcements and arguably has not been straightforward.
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

El Salvador and Bitcoin Adoption: Between the Optimism and Skepticism

El Salvador and its President Nayib Bukele have been a trending topic among the crypto community due to the country’s adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. Although the measure has been praised by cryptocurrency advocates globally and key industry players, others are skeptical regarding such a manoeuvre made by the Central American nation with a population of around 6.54 million.
WORLD

