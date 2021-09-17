'Babies are motherless': COVID-19 increasing threat to pregnant moms, infants in the South

TUPELO • Fifteen pregnant Mississippians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic; eight of those women have died since late July. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared information about the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant women during a press conference hosted by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday. Dobbs said the Mississippi women killed by the virus were between the ages of 23 and 40. All of them were overweight, Dobbs said, although he added that most Mississippians are.

