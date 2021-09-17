'Babies are motherless': COVID-19 increasing threat to pregnant moms, infants in the South
Seven pregnant Mississippi mothers critically ill from COVID-19 infections never made it from the intensive care unit to the operating room. With breathing tubes down their windpipes, most hooked up to ventilators, the women deteriorated so rapidly that doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center had no choice but to deliver their babies prematurely via bedside emergency Cesarean section, almost unheard of today.www.tuscaloosanews.com
Comments / 0