Summer summit sets up Preston teens for success

ST. GEORGE — After a school year that was challenging for everyone, teens from 15 West Virginia counties enjoyed gathering at the 44th annual high school Entrepreneurship Summit at Horseshoe Leadership Center on June 13-19. During the week, students in grades seven through 12 turned their entrepreneurial ideas into businesses. Their efforts were coached by a group of entrepreneurial professionals who encouraged the students and connected them to real-life resources to help guide their vision into reality.