The Trade Group's New HQ Wins Coveted Architectural Award

Loungewear continues to dominate at home, and while a certain percentage of people have already returned to their offices, it’s a safe bet that 100 percent of them are no longer wearing the stiff workwear of yore. Comfortable clothing now needs to go from couch to conference room, without compromising comfort, quality, style or performance. The pandemic has also urged more consumers to demand sustainability in their garments, and Eastman is meeting this call by upping offerings of its Naia Renew cellulosic staple fiber for expanded fashion usage. “Naia Renew staple fiber is exceptionally versatile,” noted Ruth Farrell, global marketing director,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO