Nintendo Switch Online Price Increasing May Be Coming Soon

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a wide range of rumors and reports from all different types of sources, ranging from dubious to reliable, N64 games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future, though perhaps after Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are added. Whatever the case, this won't surprise anyone as it's what many Nintendo fans are expecting after NES and SNES games were added to the online service. That said, a new report is here to rain on this parade with some bad news that may hurt Nintendo fans right in their wallet.

comicbook.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo 64#Snes#Xbox Live Gold#Playstation
