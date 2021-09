However, we were all caught by surprise when rookie Anthony Schwartz filled in right off the start. While the immense speed threat of Schwartz is what stands out his profile, there was logical thought he would be used as more of a gadget player until his surrounding skill-set rounded into form at the NFL level. There are numerous levels to playing receiver at the sport's highest levels beyond just running past people with Olympic speed, but what left me surprised with Schwartz was he displayed some of those nuanced traits far earlier than any anticipated.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO