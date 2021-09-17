CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSJ: Apple Reportedly Threatened to Remove Facebook from App Store Over Human-Trafficking Concerns

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple reportedly once threatened to remove Facebook from its app store over human trafficking concerns. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple made the threat back in 2019 after a BBC investigation detailed how human traffickers were using the site to sell victims to the highest bidder-- and Facebook was fully aware. For more on this investigation, Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities joined Cheddar's Closing Bell.

