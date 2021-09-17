Column: Mostly Educational- A Simple Academic Vision

Through the years, I have read volumes of academic visions containing indecipherable educational jargon that seems to create more questions than answers. (Unfortunately, I have also produced my fair share as well!) Yet, I have rarely seen any succinct academic visions for Pk-12 education through the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Education is an infinitely complex journey, but the challenge of a long journey has never stopped anyone from starting with a simplistic road map. Likewise, I think we need more clarity in education about progression from elementary to high school. Like a long road trip across the country, we need to know our destination, and we need to know which way to turn at Albuquerque. Below is a simple academic vision for PK-12 education: