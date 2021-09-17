CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odette continues moving farther out to sea

By Spectrum News Weather Staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Odette formed off the East Coast Friday afternoon, becoming the 15th named system of the season. Odette has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm will continue moving northeast away from the East Coast of the United States. We're not expecting any direct impacts to the U.S.

Hurricane Sam To Bring Tropical Storm Conditions To Bermuda, Victor Remains A ‘Fish Storm’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dangerous and powerful Category 4 Hurricane Sam is not expected to strike Bermuda, but is forecast bring tropical storm conditions to the territory and other islands. The storm has max sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and is located 380 miles south-southeast of  Bermuda moving north-northwest at 17 miles per hour. Although the center of Sam is forecast to stay east of Bermuda, tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda by Friday night or early Saturday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night and then it will start to weaken late weekend into early next week as it moves northeastward into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Victor is moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic ocean. Victor is located 630 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands moving NW at 15 miles per hour. Victor is expected to remain a tropical storm although some slight strengthening is possible through tonight. This weekend Victor is forecast to weaken as it moves Northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to South Florida at this time.
Watch: What it looks like inside a major hurricane

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a major hurricane looks like? Well, look no further. NOAA has teamed up with Saildrone to capture incredible footage inside Hurricane Sam. They directed Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 into Sam, a Category 4 hurricane, where the saildrone battled 50-foot waves and winds...
Weather Explained: Difference between tornadoes and waterspouts

Waterspouts are tornadoes. The only difference is one is over water while the other is over land. Not all waterspouts are created equal, though. Tornadic waterspouts are dangerous, and these form in severe thunderstorms. Fair weather waterspouts are usually less dangerous and form on days of fair weather. These waterspouts...
