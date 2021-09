Conor McGregor might actually return to the welterweight division in his comeback fight. “The Notorious One” recently posted on Instagram hinting that he give the 170lb pound division another shot. Conor McGregor has fought in the welterweight division thrice in his career. He has a record of 2-1 with wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone. His first ever fight in this weight class was against Nate Diaz at UFC 196. The superstar did not have the debut he would have liked as he lost via a devastating submission in the second round.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO