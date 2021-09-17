Francis Ngannou has “serious concerns” with his UFC contract, says Randy Couture
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has “serious concerns” with his UFC contract, says legendary MMA fighter, Randy Couture. Ngannou knocked out former champ Stipe Miocic in the pair’s rematch at UFC 260 back in March to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. The original plan was for Ngannou to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but Jones and the UFC were not able to come to terms on a new deal and the fight fell apart. Ngannou was then booked to fight Derrick Lewis in a rematch at UFC 265, but that fight also fell apart when Ngannou and the UFC couldn’t reach an agreement on him fighting for that date in August. Instead, the UFC brought in Ciryl Gane to fight Lewis, and he TKOed him to win the interim belt.mymmanews.com
