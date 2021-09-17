CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Francis Ngannou has “serious concerns” with his UFC contract, says Randy Couture

By Adam Martin
mymmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has “serious concerns” with his UFC contract, says legendary MMA fighter, Randy Couture. Ngannou knocked out former champ Stipe Miocic in the pair’s rematch at UFC 260 back in March to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. The original plan was for Ngannou to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but Jones and the UFC were not able to come to terms on a new deal and the fight fell apart. Ngannou was then booked to fight Derrick Lewis in a rematch at UFC 265, but that fight also fell apart when Ngannou and the UFC couldn’t reach an agreement on him fighting for that date in August. Instead, the UFC brought in Ciryl Gane to fight Lewis, and he TKOed him to win the interim belt.

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC full fight video: Francis Ngannou debuts with furious uppercut knockout

Watch Francis Ngannou vs. Luis Henrique full fight video to see Ngannou make a spectacular UFC debut at UFC on FOX 17 on Dec. 19, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. In his first octagon appearance, Ngannou showed flashes of the skill, talent, and physical gifts that would make him a future UFC champion. Ngannou was 5-1 as a pro before being matched up with Henrique and he was mostly on the defensive for the first round as Henrique looked to ground the dangerous striker.
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Francis Ngannou

He inspires fear like few other human beings on the planet. Francis Ngannou enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division, capturing the undisputed title with a second-round knockout of onetime tormentor Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 headliner on March 27. “The Predator” owns an 11-2 record inside the Octagon, finds himself on a five-fight winning streak and looks very much like a man at the peak of his powers. Though Ngannou does not yet have a scheduled title defense on the books, it figures to come in a unification bout with the unbeaten Ciryl Gane in late 2021 or early 2022.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Luke Rockhold: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya missed an opportunity to ‘step up’ during Francis Ngannou situation and ‘change the landscape’

A lot has happened in the combat sports world since Luke Rockhold last competed in 2019. But of all the trends to come and go, none has been more impactful than the rise of celebrity boxing and the money suddenly available to MMA fighters able to make the leap to the boxing ring for crossover bouts against popular figures like the Paul brothers.
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Luke Rockhold calls out Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman for not backing Francis Ngannou: “They should’ve just stood by him and been men”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold called out Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman for not backing Francis Ngannou. Rockhold makes his return to the Octagon after more than two years away in November at UFC 268 when he takes on Sean Strickland. Ahead of his comeback to the cage, Rockhold has been doing the media rounds and one of his stops was Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Randy Couture
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Jon Jones
uticaphoenix.net

UFC Real or Not: Francis Ngannou-Ciryl Gane is a bigger

There were big winners all over the main card of UFC 265. Jose Aldo proved he has something left in the tank and potential in the bantamweight division with his victory over Pedro Munhoz. Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill to win her third in a row, a victory that will continue her climb the top 10 in the strawweight division. And Vicente Luque clearly established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in a stacked welterweight division with his submission win over Michael Chiesa.
UFC
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 265#Xtreme Couture#Gane#Mmaoddsbreaker Com#Elitefantasy Com#Spectation Sports#Fanatics Mma#Mmaob Daily Podcast
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury will ‘retire’ Deontay Wilder as John Fury promises ‘blood and injuries’ in third fight

John Fury has predicted his son Tyson Fury will retire Deontay Wilder after their third world heavyweight title fight and has promised “blood and injuries”.The Briton defends his WBC title on 9 October in Las Vegas, looking to finally settle the score after his brutal knockout victory in the rematch last year.After Wilder triggered his rematch clause following a legal battle, Fury’s plans to fight Anthony Joshua to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world were scuppered. And his father is adamant Wilder will be forced into retirement by another emphatic defeat to complete the trilogy of fights between...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Couture: Dana White Uses Vince McMahon’s Business Model In UFC

Randy Couture believes UFC President Dana White got his business model straight from Vince McMahon of WWE. Over the years, people have compared MMA and the pro wrestling industry. While outcomes certainly aren’t predetermined in MMA, many fighters have honed their “promo” skills in order to gain popularity in the way that top pro wrestlers do.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy