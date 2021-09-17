Gov. Abbott approves $1.8 billion for border security

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill signed Friday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will add $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years. House Bill 9 includes $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs; $301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel; $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel; $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs; $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs; $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers; $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding; and $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services. House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.