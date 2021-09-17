CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine's public workers covered by Biden vaccine mandate

By Christian Wade
 8 days ago

(The Center Square) – Public sector workers in Maine will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested regularly under President Joe Biden's new mandate, which is aimed at driving up lagging vaccination rates nationally. That's according to the Maine Department of Labor, which says it has been...

PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

CDC head overrules advisers to allow COVID-19 boosters for at-risk workers, and Biden urges those eligible to act fast

In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maine State
Maine Health
Maine Government
bloomberglaw.com

Contractor Workers Must Get Vaccine by Dec. 8, White House Says (2)

Federal contractor employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8 unless they’re granted a legal accommodation, under new White House guidance released Friday. The guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force—which also includes masking and physical distancing requirements—was required under President. Joe Biden’s. Sept. 9 executive order...
U.S. POLITICS
am1380theanswer.com

Biden to visit Illinois to promote private sector vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden will be in Chicago on Wednesday to promote his order for all businesses with more than 100 employees to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers. Business groups are wary about the mandate, which is expected to impact 80 million jobs nationwide. Biden...
ILLINOIS STATE
Susan Collins
Joe Biden
Janet Mills
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Columbus Dispatch

Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

U.S. businesses are giving a mixed reception to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for firms with 100 or more employees, with many larger companies or their trade groups welcoming the directive even as smaller businesses are bristling. Some companies say the order imposes yet another burden that could intensify historic...
SMALL BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Companies See ‘Manna From Heaven’ With Biden Vaccine Mandate

Legal chiefs await OSHA details, which often are ‘clear as mud’. Big companies worried about angering workers with a vaccine mandate are getting a gift with President Joe Biden’s plan to require the shots. “Everybody loves this cover,” said Kate Bischoff, a Minneapolis employment lawyer. “Many were already looking down...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

Biden urges Americans now eligible for COVID boosters to get the shots

The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated. “We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Rural Hospitals Worry About Staffing As Vaccination Deadline Approaches

(CBS4)– The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. President Joe Biden is requiring healthcare facilities that receive federal funds to get staff vaccinated, that’s in addition to the state mandate announced earlier this month. In Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) “It’s really a challenge, this next week is going to be really a challenge,” Jennifer Riley Vice President of Memorial Regional...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
Columbus Dispatch

Mandates on COVID-19 testing, vaccines and masks? This new Ohio bill targets them all

Fighting against COVID-19 mandates — be it vaccines, vaccine passports or masks — is increasingly a priority for many conservative Ohio lawmakers. In what is at least the seventh active bill prohibiting such mandates, state Reps. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, introduced on Monday House Bill 425, arguably the broadest approach so far, targeting almost every organization and type of COVID-19 mandate.
OHIO STATE

