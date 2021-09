Although summer is but two days from ending, sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 Mid have continued to dress up in warm weather-appropriate ensembles. For its latest proposition, the mid-top trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe opts for a predominantly white and light grey arrangement. Profile swooshes, ankle and bottom heel overlays, however, deviate from their surroundings in either a shade of navy or tan. “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle indulge in an equally-contrasting red tone, while the collar area comprises of both a white style and breathable mesh construction. Underfoot, the Air Jordan 1-variant rounds out its retro flair with an understated sole unit that allows the components across the upper to revel in the spotlight.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO