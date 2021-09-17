Feds dole out millions to New Jersey residents in the wake of Ida
(The Center Square) – The federal government has doled out $9 million in individual assistance to New Jerseyans following Tropical Storm Ida. During a news briefing this week, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) registered more than 37,000 residents for assistance. The number includes roughly 27,000 homeowners and 10,000 renters.am1380theanswer.com
