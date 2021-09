Sean O’Malley has his next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight in mind, as well as words for fellow brash fighter Paddy Pimblett. O’Malley was in talks to fight Frankie Edgar; however, Edgar will now fight Marlon Vera at UFC 268, which is scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. on Nov. 6, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). “Suga” said his coach was unavailable to corner him that weekend, which is the reason O’Malley decided to look for a later date instead. The additional taxes in the state of New York were also a factor.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO