If you're going to be taking I-295 through Portland and Falmouth in a month expect a big detour as the Maine DOT will be closing it for a full weekend. Construction has been going on for some time in the area of Veranda Street in Portland to replace the Veranda Street bridge on I-295. To minimize the closure time of I-295, the bridge has been constructed next to the old one and will be swapped out over a weekend in October with what's called a "lateral slide technique" where the old bridge is torn down and the already constructed replacement is slid into its place. It's a pretty impressive way to replace a bridge.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO