As the adage goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. When watching this game, it could not be any truer for the Atlanta Falcons. In their 32-6 loss, the defense allowed 434 yards on 67 plays. To emphasize, 264 of the yards the Atlanta Falcons allowed came by way of the pass. Last season, the defense was last in the NFL in passing yards allowed a game: 293.6 yards. Moreover, this defense gave up 34 passing touchdowns, which was the 27th most in 2020.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO