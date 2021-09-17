What Is The Song In The Gatorade ‘Greatness Starts With G’ Commercial?
Marlowe consists of rapper Solemn Brigham and producer L’Orange. With the former’s ultra-fast rhyming style and the latter’s sick beats, it’s a match made in heaven, and the two have put out one fantastic track after the next since the partnership began in 2018 (via FMLY). It started with the self-titled debut album, “Marlowe,” which became a BBC Radio album of the year. They followed that record up with 2020’s “Marlowe 2,” which is where you’ll find the song from the Gatorade commercial — “Future Power Sources.”districtchronicles.com
