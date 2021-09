The Las Vegas Raiders started the second half with the football, and both teams failed to do anything with their first drives of the third quarter. The Las Vegas second drive was the drive the offense was starting click on all cylinders. After being put in tough spots on critical downs, big completions to Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs moved the ball into the Steelers’ red-zone. Once there, it was a perfect pass from Carr to Foster Moreau. The extra point was good, making the score 16-7 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

