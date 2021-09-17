CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sixteen Years Since He First Appeared, Shackleton Remains a Mystery

Amadhia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since he first appeared in 2005, British producer Sam Shackleton has been a disruptive force on the dancefloor. In the early days of dubstep, Shackleton and mate Appleblim released a string of mysterious 12”s on their imprint Skull Disco, taking the genre’s cabinet-quaking bass frequencies and plunging them to cavernous, murky depths. Even in these early tracks, Shackleton’s sound felt fully formed. It was decidedly slower than almost anything out there, as if a 45 were pitched down to 33⅓. As a result, the thick tones feel more methodical and deliberate, the hand drum rhythms take on the feeling of a forgotten ritual, the space filled with ghosts. That haunting effect was heightened by the instantly recognizable artwork of another friend, Zeke Clough, which pushed beyond the anonymity of dance music’s blank sleeves to the iconography of metal and punk—the spirit of Pushead’s early covers for Metallica and Rudimentary Peni’s Nick Blinko invoked in the hand-drawn imagery.

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amadhia

’70s UK Jazz Group Splinters Captures the Era’s Restless Musical Spirit

Over the course of the last five years or so, London has slowly emerged as one of the world’s foremost jazz capitals. Artists like Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Emma-Jean Thackray, and their peers have released a seemingly endless stream of thrilling, boundary-breaking music that demonstrates compositional brilliance; a high degree of technical skill and sonic innovation; and a crowd-pleasing energy. At the same time, a slew of archival releases have reminded listeners that this isn’t the first time the UK has been at the forefront of jazz innovation. The late ‘60s and early ‘70s were a fertile era for British jazz, with mainstream and avant-garde players collaborating with one another, and sometimes even inviting progressive-minded rock musicians to the party.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Revisiting the Romantic Sounds of Toni Parera’s ‘80s Ambient Cassettes

“I thought, ‘Finally, it’s come out!’ Thirty years later and someone’s finally interested in the music,’” says Toni Parera, recalling the moment when Jordi Serrano, then running Domestica Records, approached him about releasing his music on one of his label’s compilations of Spanish underground cassette music. Parera’s eyes sparkle at...
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Body and BIG|BRAVE, “Leaving None But Small Birds”

What to expect from the union of two acts who’ve carved distinct, exciting paths while operating within and without the realm of “heavy” music? The result, perhaps inevitably, is something entirely unexpected. Leaving None But Small Birds sees The Body and BIG|BRAVE approaching traditional folk music with a relatively straight...
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Vulnerable Indie Pop of Michael Seyer

If you ask Michael Seyer about his approach to making music—whether it’s the stories behind his personal lyrics or how he found his DIY indie-pop style—he’ll tell you that most of it stems purely from necessity. “I don’t write music for anyone,” Seyer says. “I write it for myself.”. ....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Genre#Club Music#Design#British#Skull Disco#Beatles#Big Black#Persian
Rolling Stone

See a Blue-Haired Jack White Celebrate Third Man’s London Opening With Balcony Gig

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) White then moved the festivities outdoors, loading his band onto a neighboring balcony — owned by the artist Damian Hurst — for an additional five songs, including “Dead Leaves...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Amadhia

Six Essential Sly & Robbie Releases on Bandcamp

For nearly five decades, drummer Sly Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare have cultivated a fruitful partnership. As celebrated session musicians and instrumentalists on their own productions, the duo has played on an estimated 200,000+ songs. The duo has described their initial meeting in the ‘70s as being “like magic.” Since then, the combination of Dunbar’s nimble drumming and Shakespeare’s driving and melodic bass have melded to create one of the most distinct sounds in recorded music.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Paul McCartney Announces Upcoming Livestream for His New Memoir

Paul McCartney will be releasing his highly-anticipated memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, on November 2. To celebrate, he’ll be taking part in a special livestream event. Per Sir Paul’s official website, the event will take place on Friday, November 5 at 7:30 GMT/3:30 EST from the Southbank Centre’s...
MUSIC
Amadhia

Mark Tester’s Route From Garage Rock to Experimental Synthesis

If Mark Tester’s upcoming exploratory electronic solo album Oblivion Rhythms Revisited were your first encounter with the Indianapolis-based musician, you might be surprised to learn that some of his earliest recordings were with the garage, psych, and, eventually, experimental band Burnt Ones. Set to be released on Portland imprint Moon Glyph Records, Oblivion Rhythms Revisited reveals Tester as a playful and adventurous voice, willing to eschew classic songwriting in the pursuit of tone, mood, and atmosphere. His journey to synthesist, improviser, and engineer from rock songwriter is pronounced, but curiosity has always been in Tester’s DNA. His first performances and experiences in music were as a young teenager DJing techno throughout the Midwest, traveling around nearby states to play underground raves, before falling in love with hardcore and then establishing his first serious band, Burnt Ones, at the beginning of the 2010s.
MUSIC
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
Amadhia

7headc0 - justfiu

Inspired by cult cinema, desire, and the coming-out process, the Melbourne producer's new EP channels queer joy into thumping club jams. Bandcamp New & Notable Sep 22, 2021.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Moor Mother, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”

The title of the new album from multi-disciplinary musician, writer, and activist Moor Mother—Black Encyclopedia of Air—suggests not only an intimate connection to the natural world, but presents the album as something of a free-roaming, shape-shifting network of Black musical traditions. There’s a sense of restlessness to the album: beats...
MUSIC
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill. The band's early music was a blend of Southern rock and garage rock with blues influences, but it has...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Rocky Racoon’ Inspiration in ‘The Lyrics’ Trailer

Paul McCartney’s official YouTube page has published a video clip in which he tells a story that illustrates part of the lyric for The Beatles’ “Rocky Racoon.” It appears in the lead-up to the November 2 publication of The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. The book is a novel telling of his life via the lyrics of 154 of his songs.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Enter the Dungeon With These Tabletop Game Soundtracks

Since the first time a group of players gathered around a folding table in a wood-paneled basement to roll dice and slay dragons, music has been an integral part of analog, in-person gaming. Picking the perfect beer-stained Black Sabbath record to complement your guild’s dungeon crawl has always been at least as important as understanding the rules. In recent years, a generation of musicians has taken the concept of tabletop soundtracks more literally, composing scores specifically designed to be listened to during gameplay. Some of these scores are meant as background music for role-playing sessions, while others soundtrack specific board games and card games. Many of the composers behind this music also work on video game soundtracks, but their analog work is distinct, both in the way it’s written and the way it’s experienced by players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy