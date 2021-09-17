Sixteen Years Since He First Appeared, Shackleton Remains a Mystery

Ever since he first appeared in 2005, British producer Sam Shackleton has been a disruptive force on the dancefloor. In the early days of dubstep, Shackleton and mate Appleblim released a string of mysterious 12”s on their imprint Skull Disco, taking the genre’s cabinet-quaking bass frequencies and plunging them to cavernous, murky depths. Even in these early tracks, Shackleton’s sound felt fully formed. It was decidedly slower than almost anything out there, as if a 45 were pitched down to 33⅓. As a result, the thick tones feel more methodical and deliberate, the hand drum rhythms take on the feeling of a forgotten ritual, the space filled with ghosts. That haunting effect was heightened by the instantly recognizable artwork of another friend, Zeke Clough, which pushed beyond the anonymity of dance music’s blank sleeves to the iconography of metal and punk—the spirit of Pushead’s early covers for Metallica and Rudimentary Peni’s Nick Blinko invoked in the hand-drawn imagery.