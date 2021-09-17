CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. Confirms 2,024 New COVID Cases, 16 More Deaths

By Staff Reports
nbcboston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts health officials reported another 2,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Friday. The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 738,303 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,062. Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 2

