Far-Right Rally Is A Reminder The U.S. Hasn't Reckoned With January 6th Attack

Police are reinstalling fencing around the U.S. Capitol for Saturday’s rally by supporters of former President Trump protesting the prosecution of the insurrectionists who stormed it on January 6th. Meanwhile, in Congress, the investigation into those riots continues, most recently with requests to telecommunication companies to preserve records from that day. Revelations from the new Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book, Peril, also show just how serious the threat to our democracy was from both inside the White House and at the Capitol. This hour, we’ll look at what we are learning about the events of January 6th, who was involved and who should be held accountable. And we’ll talk about what white supremacist groups have been doing since the insurrection and the danger they still pose. Our guests are NPR Congressional reporter CLAUDIA GRISALES, former FBI agent and national security analyst CLINT WATTS, and HEIDI BEIRICH, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

PROTESTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO