Far-Right Rally Is A Reminder The U.S. Hasn't Reckoned With January 6th Attack

By Scott Detrow
NPR
 8 days ago

Saturday's "Justice For J6" rally is being held to protest government treatment of people who participated in the riot. It could serve as a test of how the Capitol Police force has evolved since January's attack. And congressional testimony by prominent U.S. gymnasts about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's handling...

Related
Vox

Not much happened at the “Justice for J6” rally. But the far right’s focus is elsewhere.

On Saturday, a rally by supporters of former President Donald Trump came and went peacefully, with a heavy police and media presence and only a handful of arrests. Before the event, officials in DC were focused on preventing a repeat of January 6 — but more than eight months after the insurrection, far-right groups have shifted their focus to more local causes that could nonetheless have a major impact on national politics.
PROTESTS
Washingtonian.com

Cops and Journalists Vastly Outnumbered the Attendees at Saturday’s Far-Right Rally in DC

The new fencing around the Capitol proved unnecessary Saturday. A rally in support of some of the people accused of taking part in the Capitol riot this past January went off without anyone climbing walls or breaking into a chamber of Congress. Not that there would have been much chance of things getting out of hand once again: DC activated its entire police force, the Capitol Police were everywhere, and police from other jurisdictions stood on guard in riot gear behind the “bike rack” barriers that divided the rally from the ducks in the Capitol reflecting pool.
PROTESTS
WHYY

Right-wing extremists and the January 6th investigation

Police are reinstalling fencing around the U.S. Capitol for Saturday’s rally by supporters of former President Trump protesting the prosecution of the insurrectionists who stormed it on January 6th. Meanwhile, in Congress, the investigation into those riots continues, most recently with requests to telecommunication companies to preserve records from that day. Revelations from the new Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book, Peril, also show just how serious the threat to our democracy was from both inside the White House and at the Capitol. This hour, we’ll look at what we are learning about the events of January 6th, who was involved and who should be held accountable. And we’ll talk about what white supremacist groups have been doing since the insurrection and the danger they still pose. Our guests are NPR Congressional reporter CLAUDIA GRISALES, former FBI agent and national security analyst CLINT WATTS, and HEIDI BEIRICH, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Top Stories this PM: Police to fence Capitol ahead of far-right rally; Olympians to testify on Larry Nassar abuse

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Police to put fencing around Capitol building ahead of far-right rally. US Capitol Police will reinstall fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol ahead of the upcoming "Justice for J6" rally planned for September 18. The rally is being held to support people who have been accused, arrested, and charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, according to organizers of the event.
PROTESTS
KAKE TV

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite January 6th

Allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol "political prisoners." Such rhetoric ahead of a rally planned for Saturday at the Capitol is the latest attempt to explain away what played out for all the world to see when rioters loyal to Trump stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certifying the election for President Joe Biden.
PROTESTS
kyma.com

Security high at U.S. Capitol ahead of far-right rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News/KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Capitol on Friday had the appearance of a well-guarded fortress. A seven foot-tall steel fence now encircles the grounds. A heavy police presence and new security cameras are scattered all over the property. "We're not taking any chances," said U.S. Capitol Police...
PROTESTS
NPR

Conspiracies Fly At Far-Right Rally Near Heavily Guarded Capitol

The mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 continues to have ripple effects throughout the country, and that's where we're going to start today. Remember, back in January, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol to try to stop lawmakers from certifying the lawful election of Joe Biden as president. And there are still those who refuse to accept the results of the election. Today, there was a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of people being held for their involvement in the January 6 attack. Authorities worried it could turn violent. But as it turns out, the scene today looked very different from the one eight months ago. NPR's Tom Bowman was there, and he's with us now.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Future of GOP as protesters rally in support of January 6th rioters

Law enforcement increased security measures ahead of Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C., as demonstrators showed support for the rioters who were charged for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. A recent poll shows 61% of Republicans say former President Trump was not responsible for the attack, and about 27% of Republicans say it's very or somewhat likely he will be reinstated as president by the end of the year. Jennifer Lim, founder and executive director of Republican Women for Congress, and Kevin Sheridan, former Republican National Committee spokesman, joined CBSN to discuss the future of the GOP.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Justice for J6’ Rally Leader Once Praised Far-Right Japanese Assassin

The Republican operative serving as the head organizer of the “Justice for J6” rally made efforts to overturn the 2020 election—and once praised a far-right assassin. Mother Jones editor David Corn reported Friday that Matt Braynard, who previously worked for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, repeatedly praised Otoya Yamaguchi, a late Japanese far-right nationalist. In 1960, Yamaguchi murdered the chairman of the Japan Socialist Party before committing suicide while in custody. Braynard named a literary magazine after Yamaguchi during his time at Columbia for a master’s program, calling him “another great patriot who put bayonets through the enemies who threatened his nation” when noting his shared birthdate with George Washington. Braynard later told Corn that Yamaguchi helped ward off a Khmer Rouge-esque genocide in Japan and should be “memorialized and remembered.”
ADVOCACY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

U.S. Capitol Police prepare for far-right weekend rally

U.S. Capitol Police warned Friday there have been threats of violence ahead of this weekend's rally by Trump supporters. It's being staged to support more than 600 people charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says it's unclear how many people will show up, or just how serious the threats could be. Lisa Desjardins joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
PROTESTS
cnsmaryland.org

U.S. Capitol fencing returns ahead of January 6 riot defendants rally

WASHINGTON — Security fencing was installed Wednesday around the United States Capitol Building ahead of a Saturday rally supporting those jailed in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The Capitol Police Board on Monday approved a plan to temporarily erect a fence around the Capitol. “We are here to...
WASHINGTON, DC

