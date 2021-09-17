CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Skin of Evil” gets a comedic coda in Star Trek: Lower Decks

By Mike Poteet
Cover picture for the article“Skin of Evil” inspires a cosmic crank call in Star Trek: Lower Decks. You never quite know what’s going to tickle Star Trek fans’ fancies! This week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The Spy Humongous,” is littered with Easter eggs—and I mean literally littered! Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford spend most of the episode collecting senior officers’ “trash,” the anomalous alien artifacts left over from other missions. But it’s the episode’s last 40 seconds or so that seems to have fandom talking!

