“Skin of Evil” gets a comedic coda in Star Trek: Lower Decks

This Star Trek article contains minor spoilers for Lower Decks Season 2, Episode 6. Tasha Yar deserved better. When the oil slick creature known as Armus killed off Tasha in The Next Generation episode “Skin of Evil,” the fandom let out a collective groan. As its first season wrapped up, TNG was already down one fantastic character and the franchise wouldn’t get another female head-of-security on a regular basis until Nhan appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, 31 years later. But, like some kind of self-aware rogue A.I., the canon of Star Trek itself seems to want justice for Tasha Yar. The latest example comes from the coda of the Lower Decks episode, “The Spy Humongous,” further proving that, decades later, Trek canon is still looking to avenge Tasha Yar. Here’s how the hilarious Lower Decks Easter egg went down…

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO