CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: Elite 5-Star OG Devon Campbell visiting vs. Rice

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Football. Texas cheerleaders enter Darrell K. Royal stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. Aem Ut Louisiana 22. A bevy of important visitors that are also key targets of the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes will be on campus in the next few home games this fall. That includes a few important targets visiting this weekend for the meeting for Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian at home against the Rice Owls.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Og Devon Campbell#Aem Ut Louisiana#Longhorns
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy