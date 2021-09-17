PSU graduate wins national fellowship for medical school

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Rebekah Elliott, a 2018 graduate of Pittsburg State University, has begun working on her medical degree at KU Medical Center with help from a 2021 national fellowship awarded by Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest, largest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

"It is very competitive and very prestigious to win one of these," said Randy Winzer, a faculty adviser for PSU's Phi Kappa Phi chapter, in a statement.

Each year since 1979, high-performing undergraduate students having at least 72 semester hours have been invited to join the chapter, making them eligible to compete for numerous scholarships and awards. Elliott, as a nominee from Pitt State’s chapter, competed with students from more than 300 other chapters.

Elliott plans to specialize in neuroendocrinology and hopes to work as a researcher and physician focusing on patient advocacy and helping those that live in areas where clinical care can be challenging. She credits her experience working with PSU faculty members including Anuradha Ghosh, Irene Zegar and Santimukul Santra.

“The experiences I had at Pitt State — the research I got to do in labs alongside professors — it all helped me so much, and getting this fellowship is phenomenal," she said in a statement.