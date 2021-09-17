Monster Jam roars into Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Nothing can really match the roar of a monster truck, and that’s exactly what you’ll hear at the Hagerstown Speedway this weekend. The monster trucks will take to the track for races, a skills challenge, and a freestyle competition. The drivers will pilot a Monster Jam truck that weighs 12,000 pounds and stands at 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide and 17 feet long. Each Monster Jam truck is custom built specifically to fit its driver and has a custom detailed fiberglass body.