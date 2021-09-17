CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How your pet’s diet impacts the environment

By Animal Wellness
animalwellnessmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at how your dog or cat’s food impacts the environment, and what factors to consider when investing in an eco-friendly brand!. Did you know that it takes 2,000 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef protein? Compare that to the one gallon of water it takes to produce a pound of cricket protein, and you’ve got an obvious winner when it comes to eco-friendliness! Many of us are considering are environmental impact when it comes to the food we eat, but our pets’ diets are equally important! Here’s how his food is making an impact, and what companies should be doing to reduce their customers’ carbon pawprints.

animalwellnessmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Your Pet’s Bowl May Be Harboring Harmful Bacteria — This Is How Often It Needs to Be Washed

When you think about the germiest spots in your home, what comes to mind? If you predicted places like the toilet seat or the garbage can lid, you are actually far from the mark. A study performed by the National Science Foundation found that the dirtiest areas of your home include the kitchen sponge or dish rag, the kitchen sink, and something on the ground: pet bowls.
PETS
AZFamily

How to make sure your pet is at a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is just as important for animals as it is for humans. Here's how to determine if your pet might be overweight. This segment is sponsored by Purina.
PETS
WTOP

Tips to reduce your pet’s shedding

This content is sponsored by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. This in one of the most common questions Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital gets when dogs (and cats) come in for their appointments. Even though you can’t completely eliminate shedding, there are a few things to limit the fur clouds that race across your wood floors or coating your carpet.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why your cat’s diet might be making them shed

When you share your home with cats, cat hair becomes a part of your life. You’re bound to find it on your furniture, rugs, clothes, and more, thanks to your cat’s shedding. But if your cat starts shedding unusually large amounts of hair, keeping your home clean can become quite a challenge. You might turn to solutions like frequent brushing and vacuuming, but you may be able to reduce your cat’s shedding with a simple change to his diet. If the hair tumbleweeds are building up around your house and you’re going through lint roller after lint roller, consider assessing your cat’s diet to see if you can solve the shedding problem with nutrition.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Poultry#Biodiversity#Chippinpet Com
chartattack.com

How Your Pets Can Benefit From CBD Products

Are you thinking about giving CBD to your pets? Are you worried about the possible effects of CBD on your pets? These questions will easily overwhelm you when it comes to giving CBD to your pets. According to WillowCBD, CBD is still not legal in all of its 50 states....
PETS
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

How To Improve Your Dog’s Behavior With Diet

Raw meat and bones offer more than physical health and longevity for your dog. They offer amazing mental health and behavioral benefits too! The answer lies in the gut, your dog’s most underrated organ. Your Dog’s Gut Influences His Mood. The gut contains many beneficial bacteria and chemicals that are...
PETS
Houston Chronicle

How to prepare your pet for the return to in-person work

(BPT) - As millions of U.S. employees anticipate a potential return to in-person work, some concerns are cropping up for pet parents and their furry family members. Many pet parents — including the over 2 million who have adopted dogs and cats from shelters just over the past year — are now considering how these changes may impact themselves and their pets, and how to cope with this possible transition.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP 22News

Love Your Pet: Tips for boarding your pet

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone loves having their pets with them, but as people return to the office or travel out of town, bringing your furry friend along isn’t always an option. There’s no place better than home for your pet. But when you need to leave town, it’s a...
HADLEY, MA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love your pet? Here’s one way to show the world just how much

Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and the autumn weather is rolling in this week. It’s time to pull out the sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts! And now, you can update your fall wardrobe and show off your love for your pets at the same time. Michigan Humane recently released...
PETS
The Dogington Post

How to Remove Pet Odors From Your Car

We all love spending time with our dogs. Cuddling on the couch, long walks around the park, and exciting car rides around town with our best furry friend by our side. But, what can you do when it comes time to head off on your own—and it still smells like your dog is in the vehicle with you? Read on for step-by-step directions for removing pet odors from your car.
PETS
animalwellnessmagazine.com

What to look for in a dog food delivery service

As delivery services gain momentum in the pet food industry, we break down four things to look for when choosing the right one for you and your fur family!. We all want the best for our dogs, and ensuring they eat a balanced diet is just one of the many ways we can accomplish this! But with so many dog food options on store shelves, it can be overwhelming to decipher which is the better option. Some companies are making it easier by offering food delivery services right to your door. Getting pre-portioned and ready-to-prepare meals for your pet directly to your doorstep is extremely convenient – but how do you pick the right one? Here are four things to look for in a dog food delivery service.
PET SERVICES
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy