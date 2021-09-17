CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: 5-Star Arch Manning excited about visit vs. OK State

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArch Manning, Texas Football Arch Manning State Newman Basketball 2889. The most high-profile key target of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at this point in time, by a good margin, is the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian seem to be putting their best foot forward early on in pursuit of Manning as the 2023 recruiting cycle will soon come to the forefront.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Basketball#American Football#Longhorns
AL.com

Arch Manning, No. 1 recruit in 2023, set to visit Alabama-Ole Miss game

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is expected to be in attendance when Alabama faces Ole Miss in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 2. Quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 rated overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He told that website this week that he will visit Georgia-South Carolina this Saturday before his trip two weeks later to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman delivering culture change, Kirk Herbstreit says

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the proof is in the details at Arkansas. When it comes to the transition under second-year coach Sam Pittman, the program took another step forward with the single-most impressive win in his tenure over nationally-ranked Texas. Now ranked for the first time in...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

Texas football called 5-Star CB Domani Jackson after Helton firing

Domani Jackson (Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports) New Mater Dei cornerbacks Jaylin Davies, Domani Jackson lead strong defense. A lot of attention is being paid to how the 2022 Texas football recruiting class can round out a few months ahead of the Early Signing Period. While new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have gained a ton of momentum in the 2022 class in the last month or so, especially along the defensive line, there still has yet to be a five-star prospect added to the mix.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy