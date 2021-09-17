CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MACC Streaming Free Concert Sept. 18 Featuring Hawaiian Style Band

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maui Arts & Cultural Center is streaming a free concert featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Hawaiian Style Band on Sept. 18 at 7:30 pm. In the early ’90s, Hawaiian Style Band, led by Bryan Kessler and Wade Cambern, redefined contemporary Hawaiian music. They offered a fresh musical perspective on local culture with original compositions about living Hawaiian style — about island romance, talking story, ‘ohana, and sovereignty.

