The Pitt basketball program announced on Monday that Kyle Cieplicki has been hired as the programs new basketball chief of staff. Cieplicki has spent the last 10 years as a member of the Vermont basketball program. In 2011, he started as director of operations and the following year, Cieplicki was promoted to an assistant coach before being raised to associate head coach in 2015. Cieplicki’s ties to the Vermont program run deeper than coaching as he was a star on the basketball team, serving as the first three-year captain in the history of Vermont’s basketball program (2006-2008). At Vermont, he started 82 of 89 games and led twice led them to NCAA postseason appearances (NCAA Tournament and NIT).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO