BUSINESS BUZZ: Chamber recognizes Teri Hansen with Chair's Cup Award

President, CEO of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Teri Hansen recognized for the Annual Chair's Cup Award. • The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and 400 business and community leaders gained a state-wide perspective on building the economy's future from guest speaker Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce's president and CEO. During the 101st annual membership meeting Friday, Dr. Larry Thompson recognized Teri Hansen, president, and CEO of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, for the Annual Chair's Cup Award. The Chair’s Cup is a prestigious recognition selected by the chair of the board to recognize an individual who has given above and beyond to support the work of the Chamber. The event also welcomed the 2021-22 Chair of the Board, Dennis Murphy, president, and CEO of Gulfside Bank.