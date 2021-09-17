Terrebonne's Jaylin Lucas, a Tulane football commit, transfers to Edna Karr after Ida damages home

Jaylin Lucas, a Class of 2022 standout running back from Terrebonne, is transferring to Edna Karr High in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Natoya Harris-Lucas, Lucas’ mother, confirmed the news on Friday. She said the family’s home in Houma received damage from the Category 4 storm on Aug. 29. The family has moved to the New Orleans area, which will allow Lucas to play his senior season at Karr, which is one of the state's top football programs. He is expected to play immediately.