Energy Industry

Exclusive: W&T Offshore at The Oil & Gas Conference

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. W&T Offshore, Inc. is active in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico, the second-largest producing basin in the U.S. The Gulf of Mexico offers unique advantages, and we are uniquely positioned to create value with a diverse portfolio in valuable deepwater projects.

www.oilandgas360.com

rigzone.com

3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup

Here is a roundup of some of the biggest oil and gas discoveries announced during the third quarter of 2021. Here is a roundup of some of the biggest oil and gas discoveries announced during the third quarter of 2021. Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made. Earlier this month, Mineral...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
oilandgas360.com

Citigroup sees gas at $100/MMBtu, if winter is cold enough

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter. Liquefied natural gas prices are skyrocketing as seasonally low European...
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Syncrude Canada force majeure impacts North American crude flow

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Syncrude Canada Ltd., a light crude producer majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc., cut September supplies due to a mechanical disruption at its oil sands site, according to a person familiar with the situation. In a force majeure notice sent by one of Syncrude’s four owners earlier this month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Louisiana to Defend Upcoming Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale

State has legally protected interest in revenues, D.C. court says. Louisiana can intervene in a lawsuit brought by environmental groups to defend the Biden administration’s decision to hold an offshore oil and gas lease sale, a Washington, D.C., federal court ruled. The lease sale will offer 80 million acres of...
LOUISIANA STATE
longisland.com

Congressman Suozzi Hosts Long Island Offshore Wind Supply Chain Conference

As a committed environmentalist and pro-labor and business advocate, Congressman Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens) organized a conference with industry leaders from prominent wind energy companies, labor and environmental groups, and local manufacturers to create a “win, win, win” forum for Long Island’s wind supply future. At the...
QUEENS, NY
rigzone.com

Black Sea Oil & Gas Installs Gas Platform Off Romania

Black Sea Oil & Gas installs the Ana offshore production platform as part of its Midia Gas Development Project. Romanian energy company Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) has installed its Ana offshore production platform in the Black Sea. BSOG said that the Ana platform was the first offshore platform...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

OPEC warns natural gas crisis may create oil market turbulence

(Bloomberg) –As the global natural gas crunch hits suppliers and consumers alike, OPEC nations are warning of the knock-on impact for oil markets. Iraq expects higher demand for crude as the shortfall of gas forces consumers to look for alternative fuels, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. The...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

ConocoPhillips says Shell deal lowers emissions intensity

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –ConocoPhillips’s $9.5 billion deal to buy shale assets from Royal Dutch Shell Plc will boost the amount of carbon the company pumps into the atmosphere. Yet the company says the pact will actually allow it to reach one of its climate goals faster. Greenhouse gas emissions intensity, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3.5 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 414.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 17, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Hydrogen Still in its Infancy for Midstream Oil & Gas

Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer in the energy industry, often writes for both the Forbes.com and OilPrice.com websites. Excellent writer. Rapier recently concluded a four-article series examining Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs in the oil industry, with an emphasis on how some companies are using hydrogen to improve their metrics. The last article in the series (below) tackles the issue of how hydrogen could/might/maybe become a “game-changer” for midstreamers in the oil and gas space. Our takeaway from reading his article is this…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm

LONDON – Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tighter U.S. supplies helped to reverse days of losses triggered by concerns across global markets about the impact on China’s economy of a crisis at heavily-indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.44 a barrel by...
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

Climate TRACE Lifts the Veil on Oil & Gas Emissions

When it comes to climate, oil and gas are the 800-pound gorilla in the room. The production and refining processes for oil and gas account for about one-tenth of human-made greenhouse gases (GHGs), making the sector one of the world’s largest emitters. But it is far less clear where in the world these emissions actually come from, which parts of the supply chain are responsible for them, and how much they shift over time. This climate-critical sector has historically been too opaque, making it difficult to create credible climate pledges and nearly impossible to take immediate and meaningful action to mitigate emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

Oil and gas report

COLUMBIA -- Four R. Operating Co. for Franks 1 in the Dorcheat Macedonia field, to TVD: 5,300 ft., MD: 5.300 ft., SHL: 1,600 ft. FWL & 900 ft. FNL. 18-18S-21W. UNION -- Sinclair Operating Co., in Cypress Creek field , to TVD: 6,000 ft., MD: 6,000 ft. SHL 1,600 ft. FSL &380 ft. FWL. 9-17S-13W.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

LA County bans oil and gas development

OIL & GAS: Los Angeles County leaders vote to ban new oil and gas drilling and phase out the county’s 1,600 existing active and idle wells. (Associated Press) • Internal emails reveal California regulators are investigating whether Phillips 66 obtained proper permits to convert a Bay Area oil refinery into the world’s largest producer of renewable fuels. (Reuters)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
futuresmag.com

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.
TRAFFIC

