In ways large and small, Naomi Swanson supports and advocates for causes dear to her heart. "She volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association years before I did, and she's one of the top fundraisers in the city," said Jeanie Christian, who herself has been a leading fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Atlanta and Dalton and facilitates a support group for "care partners," spouses and adult children of those with Alzheimer's. "She's done so much for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and she's a huge community advocate."

DALTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO