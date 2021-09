Medical and recreational marijuana programs have been enabled across the U.S. But is it okay to you use your medical marijuana card in other states?. The culture surrounding cannabis is changing fast. As more and more states legalize the recreational and medical use of the plant, what was accepted a year ago might now be totally different in your state of residence, prompting many to ask questions. For example, can you use your medical marijuana card in other states?

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO