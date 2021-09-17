CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers put Za’Darius Smith on IR: Can defense survive without?

By Cody Williams
Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have placed star pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith on IR with a lingering back injury but can their defense survive without him?. Identifying a need to upgrade their pass rush, the Green Bay Packers made big splashes in 2019 free agency to sign Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. The latter has been a solid veteran but the former has been a star off the edge for them. But after limited usage in Week 1, it’s now apparent why that was the case as the franchise has placed Za’Darius Smith on IR.

