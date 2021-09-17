Packers put Za’Darius Smith on IR: Can defense survive without?
The Green Bay Packers have placed star pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith on IR with a lingering back injury but can their defense survive without him?. Identifying a need to upgrade their pass rush, the Green Bay Packers made big splashes in 2019 free agency to sign Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. The latter has been a solid veteran but the former has been a star off the edge for them. But after limited usage in Week 1, it’s now apparent why that was the case as the franchise has placed Za’Darius Smith on IR.nflspinzone.com
Comments / 0