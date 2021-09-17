Packers put Za’Darius Smith on IR: Can defense survive without?

It's a short week for the Packers as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." These two teams have played four times in the last three years with the squads splitting the meetings, which is fitting for their historic rivalry. Last year, Green Bay demolished San Francisco 34-17 on the road. Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, while Nick Mullens struggled mightily for the home team. Six of the last eight matchups between the two have taken place in San Francisco.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO