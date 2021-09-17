CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitfield County, GA

Commissioners expected to vote on county administrator candidate Monday

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cde6V_0bzh0IjJ00
Robert Sivick

Robert Sivick said he is very impressed with Whitfield County government and with the members of the county Board of Commissioners.

"I've worked in local government management in three states — in Nebraska, Oregon and, most recently, in Wisconsin — and what impressed me about Whitfield County was the makeup of the Board of Commissioners," he said. "They are people who are engaged. They are exhibiting leadership. They have a sense of direction."

The commissioners named Sivick the sole finalist for county administrator on Sept. 6. They are scheduled to vote to confirm him Monday at noon in the large conference room on the fifth floor of the Wells Fargo building at 201 S. Hamilton St.

Most recently, Sivick served almost four years as county administrator of Waushara County, Wisconsin. Prior to that, he served as city manager of Willamina, Oregon; city attorney of Grand Island, Nebraska; village attorney of Greeley Center, Nebraska; and county attorney, county manager and personnel director of Howard County, Nebraska. He also served on the City Council of Omaha, Nebraska.

"We really had some really outstanding candidates," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "But what set him apart was his experience —- serving as a county administrator, a city manager, as well as a background as city attorney and before that as an attorney in private practice. He had a pretty diverse background."

Sivick has a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown in Pennsylvania and a law degree from Creighton University in Nebraska.

Former county administrator Mark Gibson stepped down in July to become chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools. Gibson had been county administrator since January 2011.

The county commissioners named County Engineer Kent Benson interim administrator. Benson continues to serve as county engineer while serving as interim administrator.

If confirmed on Monday, Sivick is expected to start work on Friday.

Commissioner Barry Robbins said he expects Sivick will hit the ground running.

"He's got the management experience," he said. "He's used to working with elected officials. In his previous jobs, he has served on a number of different boards, so he should be able to start moving on things quickly."

Sivick said he and the commissioners share a similar vision.

"You can increase the quantity and quality of services while holding the line or even reducing the burden on taxpayers," he said. "That's not always the approach for local governments. In a lot of local governments, it's about maintaining the status quo and doing what you need to do to get by."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
Whitfield County, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
Whitfield County, GA
Government
City
Omaha, GA
State
Oregon State
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Benson
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
904
Followers
151
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy