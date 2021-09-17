Syracuse Football: Mikel Jones, off to exquisite start, leads by example

Friday and Saturday kicked off a weekend of college football that had some elite matchups and really affected the outlook of the rankings for Week 5. The weekend kicked off with Liberty trying to claw into the Top 25 for the first time this season, but the Flames fell on the road to Syracuse which will probably eliminate them from consideration for at least a few weeks. Hugh Freeze is going to have to hope to blow everyone on his schedule out now. Wake Forest also made a bid for the Top 25 on Friday night with a blowout win at Virginia.

