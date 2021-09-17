CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Football: Mikel Jones, off to exquisite start, leads by example

By Chuck Fiello
Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football junior linebacker Mikel Jones is off to a tremendous start in the 2021 campaign. At linebacker…he stands 6-foot-1, weighs in at 220 pounds out of Miami, Florida, and leads the defense on and off the field…ladies and gentlemen I present to you the Dean of our Orange Defense…the hero Orange fans needed…the leader that makes me a believer…the offense cracking, linebacking, intensively attacking, play hacking, wheeling and dealing tackling machine son of a gun…Mikel Jones!!!!

