All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS. The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one...

