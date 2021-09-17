CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Cosmic rays a problem on flight to Mars

By GARY HANINGTON
Elko Daily Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSending human travelers to Mars by 2030 would require scientists and engineers to overcome a range of technological and safety obstacles far greater in magnitude than the Apollo Moon landings of the Sixties. One of these is the grave risk posed by cosmic rays on the astronauts that make the voyage. These energetic particles that come from the sun, distant stars and other galaxies can easily permeate the walls of the spacecraft and affect the cells of the living humans inside. Unless some kind of elaborate shielding can be put in place, all humans taking the journey will be exposed to ceaseless radiation for months nonstop.

