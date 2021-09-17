CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

In-Person Workforce Services Now Available At All IDES American Job Centers

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the remaining American Job Centers are now open for in-person services, concluding the phased plan to safely reopen all centers. In-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers are available by appointment only. Beginning Monday, September 20, in-person appointments will be available at the following locations: Burbank | 5608 West 75th Place Chicago – Lincoln Continue Reading

