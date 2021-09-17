In-Person Workforce Services Now Available At All IDES American Job Centers

O'FALLON – Keystone Place at Richland Creek announced today that Greg Gelzinnis has joined the independent living, assisted living, and memory care community as its Senior Living Counselor. In his Senior Living Counselor role, Gelzinnis will provide guidance to seniors and families seeking insight into the variety of available senior housing and care options and help them to determine the right fit. “I have loved seniors all my life and believe that their life stories are better Continue Reading

O'FALLON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO