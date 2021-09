Now where were we when Ida decided to interrupt our lives?. Oh, yes, we were about to begin the 2021 fall sports season. Ida might have taken out most of the first two weeks of the prep football and volleyball seasons, but we’ve gone through this before and have always chosen hope over despair. And so we start anew, anticipating that prep fans will be cheering their favorite teams as the stadiums and gymnasiums open again.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO