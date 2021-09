As Medi-Cal transforms through CalAIM and other new Medi-Cal programs and benefits, Local Health Plans of California (LHPC) is expanding to provide additional expertise and advocacy for local health plans. The association is adding two new Directors to their team. Trong Le is the new Director of Government Affairs and Jennifer Lopez is filling a new position for the association as the Director of Health Plan Financing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO