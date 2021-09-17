Cannaware Society To Host 'Take Action Workshop' On September 19, 2021

BIG HORN — Alison Holloran will be the Bighorn Audubon Society's guest at Birding at The Brinton set for Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m. Holloran is the executive director of Audubon Rockies and a vice president of the National Audubon Society. She was hired in 2001 as the Important Bird Area coordinator and has since played many roles in implementing Audubon’s conservation strategies. Before Audubon, Holloran was a research scientist for the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Wyoming. She received her master's degree in zoology and physiology from the University of Wyoming and her bachelor's in wildlife management from the University of West Virginia.

