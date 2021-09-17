Cannaware Society To Host 'Take Action Workshop' On September 19, 2021
Cannaware Society, in collaboration with Not Enough Studio, Mannada, Brooklyn Defender Services, Immigrant Defense Project, Rebel Minded Media, Women of Color in Cannabis, and the Cannabis Education Advocacy Symposium and Expo, will host its “Take Action Workshop” on September 19, 2021. This event, aimed at formerly incarcerated individuals with cannabis-related convictions, will offer legal and wrap-around resources, education about the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), and opportunities for participants to remedy the harms caused by their convictions.www.benzinga.com
