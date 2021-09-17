Airport Commission continues with hangar plans
The Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission met on September 9th and discussed plans to improve plane hangars. During that meeting, a resolution was passed by the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission to support a proposal to be sent to the United States Congress. This proposal is requesting appropriations from the Pending Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which would fund certain capital improvement projects at the airport.walterborolive.com
