Publisher THQ Nordic held its very own digital showcase this week, and from that announcement, we learned about six new games planned. The event was held as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration for the company and included big franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Destroy All Humans. Don't expect to see release dates assigned to all of the games, but at least some of them are said to be "coming soon" from THQ Nordic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO