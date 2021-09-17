CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

By JOHN RABY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sf1S_0bzgxtxH00
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said that 745 of the record 893 people hospitalized, or 85%, for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, are unvaccinated. “If you have chosen to be unvaccinated, in my opinion, it was a bad choice,” Justice said. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August.

There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.

Deaths during the pandemic peaked in January, when there were 654 reported from Jan. 4 to Jan. 31. They slowed to 49 total deaths in July but picked up again in August with 148.

“We’re going to have a bunch more die. That’s all there is to it,” Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference Friday. “And the only way we can stop it from being a bunch more and then a whole lot more on top of that, in my opinion, is one thing and that’s to get vaccinated. I’m going to continue to plead with you to do that because I don’t know anything else we can do.”

Justice lifted a statewide indoor mask requirement in June as the number of cases dropped and he’s balked at issuing either a vaccination or new mask mandate. He has said mandating masks is “penalizing” some people but he’s not convinced it’s going to significantly help as the pandemic goes unchecked.

He has left the decision to mandate masks in public schools up to county officials. Justice said 53 of the state’s 55 counties have mandated masks in schools. The exceptions are Putnam and Pocahontas counties.

On Friday, the Greenbrier County Board of Health issued an indoor mask mandate due to an increase in virus cases. The board said in a statement that health workers and facilities have become overwhelmed in recent weeks. It said the county commission has 30 days to review the mandate and either remove or extend it.

There are 29,744 active cases of the virus and the state is on pace to challenge last week’s seven-day pandemic record of nearly 8,900 new positive cases. There have been at least 5,716 confirmed virus cases in the first four days of this week, according to state health data. The number of people hospitalized from the virus hit a record 922 on Friday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the highest seven-day average of virus cases in the nation at 765 per 100,000 population. Tennessee is second at 764.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 1

Related
wsau.com

DHS: 10x More Deaths Among Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients in August

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin saw its most single-day new COVID-19 cases since January in its most recent report. The state Department of Health Services says there were 3,426 new cases reported on Tuesday, the most since Jan. 7. The seven-day average moved to 1,864, its highest level since Jan. 18. Test positivity fell, however, to an average of 7% for the most recent seven-day period.
MADISON, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,071 New Cases, 34 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,071 new coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases and 29,064 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,641 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 662 in ICUs. The state says 12,645,207 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,175,591 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chronicle99.com

September Covid-19 Deaths In US Already More Than Previous Months

The number of Americans who die of Covid-19 in the first 18 days of September is already thousands more than for all of August. There were 32,526 Covid-19 related deaths in the country as of September 18 compared to 27,612 for the entire August. According to the analysis of data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

New Mexico reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, most in months

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s pandemic death roll rose by 20 on Friday, the largest reported single-day increase in months. The state on Friday also reported 885 additional confirmed cases — the largest one-day increase in a week and substantially higher than the recent daily average — as the pandemic totals increased to 239,886 cases and 4,605 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Dip Below 800

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Pocahontas
WDBJ7.com

16 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County since August 1

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After going more than two months with only two COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County, the COVID-19 death rate has surged. “We could not imagine we would be here at this point in time, after the surge of people wanted to get vaccinated and use rounding up the troops to get everyone vaccinated,” said West Piedmont Health District’s Nancy Bell.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii’s second maternal death due to COVID-19 confirmed this month

Hawaii’s second maternal death due to COVID-19 has been confirmed, according to a state committee that reviews them. Dr. Stacy Tsai, chair of the Hawaii State Maternal Mortality Review Committee, confirmed that a second pregnant woman died from the coronavirus after giving birth in the state. The second maternal death...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Death Certificates#Ap#Justice
Frederick News-Post

Maryland marks 10K deaths from COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff on Thursday in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported Thursday that 21 more Maryland residents have died from COVID-19. That brought the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the past 19 months.
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

WVa virus cases drop for first time in months; deaths way up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak but prompting warnings that deaths and record hospitalizations will continue to swell before dropping, too, officials said Monday. The number of...
CHARLESTON, WV
kosu.org

Grim Milestone: Oklahoma Reaches 10,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Oklahoma surpassed a devastating milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday: 10,000 Oklahomans have now died from the disease. The 42 additional deaths confirmed by Oklahoma's State Department of Health pushed the state's Provisional Death Count — which reflects COVID-19 deaths based on death certificates — to 10,025. 2,361 new...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

COVID-19 deaths double in W.Va., Justice says no mask mandate for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
usf.edu

Florida Has Surpassed 53,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Total deaths with COVID-19 in Florida during the pandemic have jumped to 53,105, with more than 10,000 in the past month alone, according to Thursday’s data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thursday’s report showed an increase of 1,213 over Wednesday, though officials caution that the deaths on...
FLORIDA STATE
obxtoday.com

Dare County reports 19th COVID-19 death, the fourth within a month

Dare County Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a 19th COVID-19 death on its daily pandemic dashboard, the fourth since late August. No other details about the case have been released. The North Carolina Department of Health dashboard shows 11 deaths for Dare County since the pandemic began last...
DARE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

583K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy